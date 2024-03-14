Regina driver clocked at 71 km/h in school zone

Regina police say a driver caught speeding through a school zone at 71 kilometres per hour (km/h) is facing a $578 fine and licence suspension.

The speeder was caught at Henry Janzen School, according to Cst. Mike Seel.

According to a post on X by Regina police, speeding in school zones remains one of the most common complaints the traffic unit receives.

In Regina, the school zone speed limit is 30 km/h.

School zone speed limits are in effect in Regina everyday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), if a vehicle was going 45 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone, the fine would be $290. If a vehicle was going 81 km/h the fine would be $809.20, SGI added.

Regina police said they have officers monitoring school zones frequently.

“We have numerous constables assigned to these areas [and] even though you don’t see us, it doesn’t mean we aren’t there,” Regina police said on X.

In September of 2023, Regina police nabbed 260 drivers speeding in school zones around the city.

That included 30 being caught within a four hour timeframe in September 2023, according to Regina police.

