Regina driver handed $1,400 fine for cell phone use

A Regina driver was fined $1,400 after being stopped for using a cell phone while behind the wheel.

This was the driver’s second charge so their vehicle was also impounded for seven days, according a tweet from the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSSask).

This driver was stopped for distracted driving (cell phone use). It was the driver's second charge, so the fine was $1400 and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days. #hangupanddrive #phonedowneyesup @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/QAvnSr1Fub — Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) July 7, 2022

In a follow up tweet, CTSSask said an appeal process was available to the driver for the impound which was explained to them roadside. The hearing was conducted by the civilian Highway Traffic Board.

A first distracted driving offence lands drivers a $580 ticket and four demerit points, a second offence within a year of being convicted of the first lands drivers a $1,400 ticket, four more demerit points, and a seven day vehicle seizure, according to SGI.

A third offense within a year of the first conviction is a $2,100 fine plus four more demerits and another seven day vehicle seizure.