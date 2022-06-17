Regina driver handed $907 ticket for speeding in construction zone

A Regina driver was fined more than $900 after being caught speeding in a construction zone.

In a tweet, Cst. Jim Monaghan of the Regina Police Service Traffic Unit said the driver was travelling 94 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone, located at Winnipeg Street North and Ring Road.

Keep an eye out for construction zones. Winnipeg St N/ Ring Rd driver ended up with a $907 fine for 94km/hr in the 60 zone. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/AvcSjEfrab — Cst. Jim Monaghan 647 (@RPSTrafficUnit) June 17, 2022

Police handed out a $907 ticket for the infraction.

RPS reminded drivers to watch out for construction zones in the tweet.