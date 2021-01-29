REGINA -- A Regina driver was ticketed twice in less than an hour for speeding in school zones, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Cst. Jim Monaghan of the RPS Traffic Safety Unit said a driver received two tickets in a span of 51 minutes, for exceeding 60 km/h in 30 km/h zones.

According a tweet from Monaghan, the driver was first ticketed $506 for driving 62 km/h in a 30 km/h zone, in the 100 block of Broad Street.

Then 51 minutes later, the same driver received at $350 ticket for driving 60 km/h in a 30 km/h zone, in the 5600 block of Rochdale Boulevard.

“Cheer up! Today is Friday and live could be worse… you could be the person receiving these two tickets, 51 minutes apart,” Monaghan said in the tweet.