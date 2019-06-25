Regina Emergency Services put on a free BBQ in Victoria Park on Tuesday afternoon as a way to say thank you to the community.

“It definitely helps us relay to the public that we’re here as a friend, we’re here to work with everybody,” Regina Police Deputy Chief Dean Rae said. “We’re here to build trust and build those relationships that for police are so important in the work that we do.”

It was the second annual Regina Emergency Services Community Appreciation BBQ.

Members of Regina police, Fire and Protective Services and EMS served an estimated 3,000 burgers and hot dogs on Tuesday.

There was also a police car, two fire trucks and an ambulance on scene and people were allowed take tours inside.

Police say this picnic is a chance for emergency service personal to strengthen relationships with the public.

"When we go and meet people, we're dealing with them in awkward times, times of tragedy or different types of circumstances,” said Rae. “Here's it's completely different, its 100 per cent positive. We're having great relationships with them, good conversations with people, they're seeing us in a different light and we're seeing them in a different light. And it's really good just to show that appreciation back to the community."