REGINA -- For months, playgrounds in Regina were covered in yellow caution tape, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children and parents around Saskatchewan rejoiced as the caution tape came down and playgrounds and other outdoor facilities opened up.

Shawn Peters says his daughter couldn’t wait.

"Pretty much since the weather has been nice enough to go outside and play, she’s been asking to go to the playgrounds, every time we drive by one, she says can we go to the playground now," Peters said.

Maria Gauthier and her two daughters headed to their local playground as soon as they could on Friday.

"Just like kids, right as soon as it opens, they just climb right up," Gauthier said. "They were really happy."

She says concerns about COVID-19 remain, however, she’s confident they can stay safe while using the equipment.

"Washing their hands, just reminding them you have to still be careful, have that metres apart and they’re quite aware about it," Gauthier said.

Picnic sites, basketball courts and skate parks are also opening up, allowing kids and adults alike to have the opportunity to enjoy the warm weather.

"It’s super fun to have this back," Levi Remple said at the Wascana skatepark.

"I missed doing some of the tricks that I did before," added Mitchell Saxby.

Residents are being cautioned to use at their own risk, as he City of Regina won’t be regularly sanitizing the structures. People are encouraged to follow the public health guidelines and wash their hands before and after playing.

"All of our facilities as they open are getting signage to ensure residents know what’s happening," City of Regina Manager of Community and Recreation Bobbie Selinger said.

The City of Regina will also have park ambassadors out at playgrounds around the city to remind residents to practice physical distancing and use good hand hygeine.