

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





The holiday season is for spending time with loved ones, and for the Stordy Family, that time is spent on their backyard rink.

John Stordy put lots of work into the elaborate rink that features painted lines, boards, lights and a scoreboard. He estimates that it took approximately 200 floods and freezes to get the ice perfect.

“A lot of time, a lot of hours. Just cutting up plastic making it work,” said Stordy.

Now it rivals some of the best back yard rinks, but Stordy says it started out as a project for his grandkids.

“They’re real hockey fans. They watch every hockey game they can find, so it was just something I knew they would enjoy. And with [them] being here at Christmas I thought it was the only thing a grandpa could do,” said Stordy.

John’s son Shawn was planning on flying his family out from Calgary to visit for Christmas, but plans changed after the kids heard about the rink.

“The kids and my wife flew out and I drove out the following day to bring all the gear, the goalie equipment, so the kids could play out here,” said Shawn.

The rink gives the family a chance for all three generations of the Stordy family to play hockey together, making for a special moment for John.

“How can a grandpa not be enjoyable and loving every minute of it out here,” said John.