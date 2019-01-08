

CTV Regina





For the first time in its 44-year history, the Regina Farmers’ Market will be running year-round markets starting on Saturday.

The Winter/Spring Indoor Farmers’ Markets runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre until the markets mover outside at the City Square Plaza on May 4.

Since the farmers’ market began, it was grown from a four-market pilot in 1974 to the current 10-month season.

Along with the year-round markets, the Regina Farmers’ Market is also launching “Know Your Farmer” on Saturday, a series designed to educate local eaters about Saskatchewan producers.

“The relational aspect is what’s most special, where you can actually get to know the people growing your food, including who they are and why and how they farm,” said Regina Farmers’ Market executive director Nikko Snyder is a press release.

Know Your Farmer will take place weekly from Jan. 12 to Feb. 23.