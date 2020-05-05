REGINA -- The Regina Farmers’ Market has launched a new online store so customers can still go shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RFM stopped operating in March and organizers said they moved into “unknown territory” to move operations online.

Orders place online before Thursday at noon will be available for pickup on Saturday at Douglas Park.

“We are incredibly proud of the RFM’s Online Store and thrilled to show our community what we’ve been busy creating over the past month,” RFM Executive Director Holly Laird said. “Farmers’ markets are an essential part of the local food supply chain and we play a fundamental role in the sustainability of our local food system, the economy and our larger society.”

Orders open at Monday at noon and close on Thursday at noon.

The market recommends placing orders early on popular items that may sell out quickly.

Orders can be picked up at Douglas Park through a drive through or delivered for $5.

The RFM says it hopes to have its open-air markets in mid-June with proper protocols in place. Markets are listed in phase four of the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan, but the RFM hopes to be operating before that. Organizers say they’re willing to work closely with the SHA so they can reopen with visual cues, extra sanitization and PPE.