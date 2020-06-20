REGINA -- The Regina Farmers’ Market has returned outdoors in downtown Regina for the season with some restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To meet provincial health guidelines, entry into City Square Plaza will be limited when the market is open.

There will be also be one entrance and one exit and no gathering is permitted within the market. Physical distancing will be followed and arrows are also in place to direct people.

“There were a lot of extra measures we put into place to be able to open up,” said Holly Laird, the executive director for the farmers’ market.

Despite the changes, Laird says the market is happy to offer the shopping experience to the city again.

“Obviously our outdoor market is very exciting and people are excited to come back out and see their favourite vendors and get their favourite products,” Laird said, adding online options are available for those not comfortable with coming back to the market yet.

The outdoor market will be open every Wednesday and Saturday through October.