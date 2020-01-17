REGINA -- Tristan Taylor of Regina and his partner, Ashlyn Schmitz, won the silver medal in the novice pair event at the 2020 National Skating Championships in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday.

The team formed only a year and a half ago and were the top-ranked pair in the novice group heading into the competition.

Schmitz is from Shellbrook, which means the 13-year-old spends hours on the road to train in Regina with Taylor.

It was a busy week for the 17-year-old, who also competed in the junior men category, placing eighth.

Also representing Regina at the competition was junior pair team Caidence Derenisky and Raine Eberl. They finished fourth.