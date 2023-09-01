Regina Fire battles 'significant fire' on Garnet Street

Emergency crews were called to a fire on the 700 block of Garnet Street on Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived on scene, there was significant fire through the roof of the main occupancy that spread to exposures on the other side [of the building] causing significant damage, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Regina Fire.

As of 7 a.m. on Friday, crews had the blaze under control but were asking people to avoid the area as crews continued to work.

There was no word on any possible injuries.