Regina fire crews called to high-rise building downtown

The Regina Fire department was called to a high rise building on Broad Street on Wednesday morning.

One fire truck was still parked on Broad Street as of 11:30 a.m. The fire investigation vehicle was also on site.

A Regina police vehicle was blocking one lane of Broad Street to give the firefighters and their truck some space.

The public was seen coming and going from the Lobby of Centre Pointe Plaza, even as firefighters exited the building carrying the hoses.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

- With files from Gareth Dillistone