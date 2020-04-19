Regina Fire crews contain fire at Loraas Disposal Services
Published Sunday, April 19, 2020 4:08PM CST Last Updated Monday, April 20, 2020 7:51AM CST
Crews work to contain a fire at Loraas Disosal Services.
REGINA -- Regina Fire was on scene at a fire in the 600 block of McLeod St. Heavy smoke was visible coming from Loraas Disposal Services Ltd. on Sunday.
The call came into Regina Fire at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Neil Sundeen. Six fire units were on scene.
Sundeen also said there were no reports of injury as of 4:30 p.m., at this time crews were still working to contain the blaze.