

CTV Regina





Just around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon Regina Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 1300 block of Garnet St.

According to officials on scene, five fire units were dispatched to the blaze that saw one home involved, and flames extending to a neighbouring home.

Crews now have the blaze under control and say no one was inside the home, however there were kittens in the house that crews were not able to recover.