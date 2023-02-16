Regina fire crews respond to 2 separate blazes overnight

Regina fire crews were busy early Thursday morning as they responded to two separate blazes.

Around 1:20 a.m., crews responded to a vehicle fire that extended into a home in the south end of the city. The blaze was under control quickly and there were no injuries reported.

Around 4:00 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire in the north central area, which they were able to get under control quickly. No injuries were reported.

Both fires are under investigation.