Regina fire crews respond to blaze at vacant home; investigation underway

Regina fire crews responded to a blaze at a vacant home early on Monday morning.

At midnight, Regina Fire and Protective Services was called to the 1000 block of 12th Avenue for a house fire, according to a tweet.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire, but were able to get the blaze under control in 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, as the home was vacant.

Regina Fire said an investigator would be returning to the site on Monday morning.