REGINA -- Regina Fire is on scene at a fire in the 600 block of McLeod St. Heavy smoke is visible coming from Loraas Disposal Services Ltd.

The call came into Regina Fire at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Neil Sundeen. Six fire units were on scene.

Sundeen also said there were no reports of injury as of 4:30 p.m., at this time crews were still working to contain the blaze.

This is a developing news story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.