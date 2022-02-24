Regina Fire, police investigating after suspected fatal house fire early Thursday morning

An investigation is underway after a suspected-fatal house fire in Regina Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a six-unit house fire in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue at 1:48 a.m.

According to deputy fire chief Neil Sundeen, the crew found a body inside the suite where the fire began. Sundeen says Regina police are looking to identify the victim, while investigating the cause of death.

Early morning blaze multi family row house 2700 BLK 10th Ave. Call came in 1:48am crews encountered heavy smoke and fire. Several suites evacuated and mobile crisis called to assist. 1 victim located condition to be updated.Investigator called in #YQR pic.twitter.com/QJGhRVhwUn — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) February 24, 2022

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Firefighters were able to evacuate the surrounding suites and get the fire under control. According to Sundeen, four people living in the neighbouring suites required housing assistance from the Mobile Crisis Centre.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews contained the fire to the initial suite. Sundeen says the other five units suffered smoke damage.

Regina Fire shut off water to the entire building, which is now deemed “uninhabitable” for the time being.