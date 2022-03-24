Regina fire rescues dog stranded on thin Wascana Lake ice

A dog stranded on thin ice at Wascana Lake is safe and back with its owner after a successful rescue by Regina fire.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday the dog got away from its owner and ventured out onto the thin ice on Wascana Lake’s east side, near Douglas Park.

“Fortunately, the owner did not attempt to go out on their own, which is the right thing to do and called 911,” Chief Layne Jackson said.

“First responders and a water rescue team arrived on scene in under 10 minutes. A fully equipped team was deployed, including a rescue sled. All were safely back on shore by 5:15 p.m. and the dog was returned safely to its grateful owner,” a news release said.

Residents are reminded to keep dogs on a leash when walking near thin ice or bodies of water. Residents are asked to call 911 in an emergency or the Regina Police Service rather than attempt a self-rescue.