Regina fire responds to vehicle vs building incident

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a vehicle vs building incident late Friday night.

RFPS crews were on scene of a vehicle fire at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14., according to a social media post.

The vehicle had crashed into a building on the 2900 Block of 5th Ave in the North Central area.

After the collision, the vehicle caught on fire, RFPS said.

The exterior of the building was damaged in the crash and subsequent blaze. However, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.