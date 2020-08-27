REGINA -- The Regina Fire Department acted quickly on Thursday afternoon to get a blaze at CMS Metal Products under control.

Firefighters arrived on scene at around 1:15 p.m. and began battling the fire in the industrial building.

“There was considerable fire and considerable fire load in a building like this, so they gave it everything they could possibly give it,” said Deputy Fire Chief Neil Sundeen.

All employees were able to get out of the building to safety and no injuries occurred.

CMS Metal Products owner Karen Kissner told CTV News that employees attempted to contain the fire before heading to safety.

The fire was contained to the west shop of the building, according to the fire department, but suffered significant damage.

The showroom area is expected to have received smoke damage, but was saved from the fire.

Large clouds of smoke covered the area during the blaze.

Sundeen said there were a lot of unknowns when firefighters arrived on scene.

“In an industry like this, there are all kinds of industrial stuff. There are oils, fuels, compressed gas, all kinds of hazards that when they get hot, it doesn’t usually end well,” Sundeen said.

Sundeen credited the crews for working quickly to put the fire out.

“I’ve got a bunch of real tired firefighters right now. They worked pretty hard,” he said. “I’m very proud of the work these guys did.”

Firefighters remain on scene pouring water on hot spots in the building and they are expected to be on scene for the next few hours.

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.