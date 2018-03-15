Regina Folk Festival announces lineup for 2018
Walk off the Earth celebrate their Juno win for Group of the Year at the Juno Awards in Calgary, Sunday, April 3, 2016 (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS).
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 10:24AM CST
The Regina Folk Festival has announced its lineup for 2018.
The headliners include Walk off the Earth, Michael Franti and Spearhead, and Neko Case.
Bruce Cockburn, Tanya Tagaq and Shakey Graves will also hit the stage.
The Folk Festival runs Aug. 10 – 12 in Victoria Park.