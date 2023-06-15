Regina Folk Festival in 'serious financial crisis,' asks community for help to keep event going

The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) says it is in ‘serious financial crisis’ and is asking the community to help keep the summer event going.

Event organizers said they have experienced challenges over the past several years, including stagnant funding, decreased sponsorship, increased expenses, and reduced ticket sales, according to a social media post by the RFF.

The Regina Folk Festival is struggling. It's no secret that the festival has experienced significant challenges over the past several years, which we continue to feel the effects of. The economic challenges resulting from the pandemic...

Continue reading: https://t.co/gPUTvGrflU pic.twitter.com/l2tK7YfNnx — Regina Folk Festival (@ReginaFolkFest) June 15, 2023

The organizers said there are several ways the community can help the festival, including spreading the word about it, buying festival passes, sharing social media posts, donating to the festival, volunteering, or signing up as a festival sponsor.

The three-day summer festival has been a staple in Regina since 1969, and organizers are hoping the festival stays strong for another 50 years.

“We can't do it without you.”

The Regina Folk Festival is scheduled for Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2023 in Victoria Park.