A Regina teen with cystic fibrosis received a lung transplant at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton this weekend.

Jelena Grover received support from all over North America while waiting for the transplant. Her mother, Tammy Grover, sent out a plea on Facebook for people to send cards to cheer up her 16-year-old daughter. Dozens of people sent cards to the teen.

Grover was placed on the transplant list in January. She had to leave Regina and move to the Alberta hospital after her illness progressed.

“It’s probably one of the hardest experiences I’ve been through in my life,” Jelena said in an interview with CTV Edmonton in June.

On Sunday morning, Tammy posted on Facebook that they had found a match.

“Jelena just got the call,” the post said. “The transplant coordinator said the surgery will be later this afternoon.”

“We have been waiting a long time for this call. Please pray for the donor and their family.”

Tammy posted more updates on Sunday and Monday. There were complications following the surgery, but Jelena is now recovering.

“So much going on,” Tammy posted on Monday afternoon. “Don’t stop praying. Everyone’s prayers are working.”

With files from CTV Edmonton