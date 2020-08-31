REGINA -- It’s still up for debate as to whether high school sports are part of Saskatchewan’s curriculum when school resumes on Sept. 8.

“Regina school divisions are in a wait-and-see approach,” said Aaron Anderson, the commissioner of athletics for Regina’s high schools, on Monday.

“They want to let school roll out, let teachers and students get re-acclimatized to their surroundings,” he said.

Local school divisions will have the final say on whether they’ll be participating in Saskatchewan high school athletics.

Schools and teams must adhere to Saskatchewan’s re-open plan.

There are 27 divisions in the province, including three in Regina.

“They need to determine what the COVID-19 situation looks like, and what the comfortability is of administrators proceeding with asking coaches to coach sports,” said Anderson, who believes the first few weeks of school will determine whether fall sports resume.

However, Tartans volleyball player Jordy McEachern is hoping that after months of not participating in group activities, she can get back to representing Campbell Collegiate.

“Getting to play with all those girls again and just getting back on the court after almost six months of not playing is just, I want to go and play,” said the left side hitter who is entering Grade 12.

The senior helped Campbell capture back-to-back provincial titles in 2018 and 2019.

But she’s worried about her promising volleyball future if she can’t compete this fall.

“Having a volleyball season just helps a lot of girls my age and a year younger try to get into post secondary schools,“ said McEachern. “A lot of that video and getting scouts out to watch is big right now.”

Volleyball is scheduled to begin on Oct. 13. Football, cross-country and soccer will begin on Sept. 28, with less restrictions because they are outdoors.

Anderson said he is currently on his seventh draft of a possible football schedule.

But he isn’t sure if anything besides practices will occur on the gridiron at this point.

“We need a scenario that involves some competition, some without,” he said.

McEarchern said she prefers competition, but will take whatever she can get.

“If I can go and practice with the girls at my school, that’s fine with me because at least I’m getting in the gym,” she said.

There are currently no deadlines for a decision from the school divisions, though one is expected to come during the week of Sept. 21.