Regina Hindu Temple Observes Human Values Day with Walk for Values

April 24 is known worldwide as ‘Human Values Day.’ On Sunday, the Regina Hindu Temple organized a Walk for Values walkathon in honour of the occasion.

“The walkathon is designed to raise awareness of human values and to promote the individual and collective responsibility for the progress of many people, one step at a time,” explained Dr. Kalpana Patel, a member of the congregation and organizer for the walk.

The event began in Toronto years ago, and the Regina temple decided to do their part and walk as well to educate people on the five values for the righteous way of human life:

Truth, Right Conduct, Peace, Love and Non-Violence.

“One of them is that we are all in one ... so what we believe in is that we see god in everything and everywhere ... so regardless if it's living, non-living … every thing,” Biplob Das, president of the Regina Hindu Temple, told CTV News.

The annual walk has been on hiatus for the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Patel said she knew the group needed to gather again.

"It raises the awareness, and if we do it collectively, we have a force behind us who will keep forcing us to follow it," she said.

At 2 p.m., around 50 people gathered at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and walked to the steps of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building along Albert Street.

According to Patel, everyone was welcome.

“If you do something, you should invite everybody.”