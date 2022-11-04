Regina home damaged in Friday morning fire

A home in the 1100 block of Rae Street was damaged in a fire on Nov. 4, 2022. (@Regina_Fire/Twitter) A home in the 1100 block of Rae Street was damaged in a fire on Nov. 4, 2022. (@Regina_Fire/Twitter)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener