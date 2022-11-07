Regina home damaged in Sunday evening fire

Regina firefighters responded to a house fire in the north end of Regina on Sunday night.

The fire started in an attached garage at the 900 block of Harvest Street North, which spread to the home, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.

The fire was reported at 6:17 p.m.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are continuing salvage and overhaul operations, according to Regina Fire.

Investigators will continue to investigate the blaze on Monday.