A home invasion occurred in the 1400 block of Robinson Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched after receiving a 911 call from a home that had been victimized by three intruders. After forcing their way in with a variety of weapons, the suspects assaulted one of the people in the home. There are currently no details available about the injuries suffered by any of the victims.

Regina Police Service will continue to investigate the invasion and are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact them.