Regina home sales slow for 4th consecutive month, realtors association says

According to new numbers from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), Regina's year-over-year sales activity slowed for a fourth consecutive month.

The SRA said that despite the continued decline, Regina's sales are only slightly below long-term 10-year averages.

“Regina reported a benchmark price of $311,200 in April, up from $307,100 in March and nearly 5 per cent lower than April 2022,” an SRA news release said.

April home sales in Saskatchewan are down 21 per cent compared to last year , the SRA said.

Saskatchewan reported 1,216 sales in April, a 21 percent decline from April 2022 and slightly below the long-term 10-year averages.

In April the average price of a home in Saskatchewan was about $323,600, which the SRA said is up from $321,400 in March and slightly below prices recorded in April of 2022.

Inventory levels also remained over 25 percent below long-term averages, while the months of supply increased from 2.96 in March to 3.43, the SRA said.