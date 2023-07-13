Regina house fire that claimed one life deemed accidental

A residential fire in Regina last Sunday that involved two homes and left one person dead and another injured was unintentional, fire marshal Randy Ryba said on Thursday.

According to Regina Fire, the ‘misuse of an open flame device’ while lighting a cigarette is what sparked the blaze.

“We completed the investigation day and a half ago, we have concluded the fire was unintentional or as some people say accidental,” Ryba said.

“It's just one of those things that happens very quickly, and it can be easily prevented by caring caution,” he added.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Quebec Street late Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from Regina Fire said the fire spread to a neighbouring home.

Crews responded to a house fire on the 1700 Blk of Quebec St. Fire extended to the neighboring house. Crews working to extinguish the fire. Please keep clear of the area while crews are working. Fire will be investigated. #YQR pic.twitter.com/cjQ2uTiq31 — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) July 9, 2023

Ryba said the level of fire where the deceased and injured person were was intense and fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

“The fire did get into the roof system and did cause extensive damage to [a neighbouring] dwelling as well,” Ryba said.

Ryba stated that the residents from both dwellings involved remain displaced and could be for the foreseeable future.

-- With files from Drew Postey.