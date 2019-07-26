The Regina Humane Society is dealing with a surplus of cats and kittens, and is holding an adoption event to help find homes for them.

The non-profit says it’s received a number of kittens that are too young for adoption, but has plenty of adult cats in need of a home.

“Right now we have 50 in foster and over 160 in our care,” Candace Davis with the Regina Humane Society said.

She said that despite having the most dedicated volunteers and staff, care and support from the public is what the Humane Society needs to find homes for the over-abundance of cats.

“We call it ‘kitten season’,” Davis said. “People are letting their cats outside, they mate, and they tend to have litters of babies and then they end up here because there’s just too many cats and not enough homes.”

She said she’s thankful for the people who are willing to open their home to a feline in need of a family.

Cats and kittens over four months old will cost $25 to adopt, and kittens under four months will cost $75. The Hello Summer adoption event is on until July 28.