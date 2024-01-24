Regina Humane Society prepares for move to new home

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is less than two weeks away from moving into their new home after over a decade of planning and two years of construction.

From Jan 29 until Feb. 4, the organization will shift to modified operations while they prepare for the move to the new Animal Community Centre at 4900 Parliament Avenue in Harbour Landing.

On Feb. 5, the RHS will open the new centre to the public and their former location at 79 Armour Road just north of city limits will close permanently.

During their modified hours, the RHS will continue to “address priority animal welfare, public health, and safety calls,” according to a media release.

For emergencies during that time, the public is asked to contact Animal Protection Services. RHS also asks the public to first contact Animal Protection Services by phone before going to either the old location or the new location in person.

The RHS said the current facility has been operating for 60 years and is well past its useful life.

RHS also reduced adoption fees for dogs to $25 until Jan. 28 to help make the move easier.