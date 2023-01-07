Regina Humane Society's 'Animal Community Centre' nears completion

Construction of the Regina Humane Society’s (RHS) “Animal Community Centre” is well underway in Harbour Landing. Upon completion, the facility will serve as the pet rescue’s new home for the future.

The 40,000 square foot facility is a new concept, focusing on space and fresh air for its furry inhabitants.

RHS’s current facility is about half the size and almost 60-years-old.

The increase in space will help with adoptions and school tours, the organization told CTV News.

The new facility will house bio-security measures similar to a hospital as well.

Lisa Koch, the executive director of the Regina Humane Society, said the new building incorporates entirely new way of caring for animals.

“The entire facility’s design is flexible. So there are no more cages, there are suites for the animals,” Koch told CTV News.

“Those suites can be used interchangeably for cats or for dogs, and so as our population changes, or the needs of our animal population change, our spaces can be used more flexibly. The entire facility is designed that way.”

The $28 million facility is expected to welcome cats, dogs and humans this coming summer.

RHS still needs to raise almost $2 million for the project.