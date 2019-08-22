The Regina Humane Society says it is caring for 79 cats and kittens seized from a "possible animal hoarding situation" in a Regina home.

The animals were collected from the home by Animal Protection Officers looking into concerns of hoarding. The animals, which were living in garbage, feces and urine without adequate food and water, were voluntarily surrendered by their owner, the Humane Society says.

“Our first priority was to provide emergent care such as food and water and treating any animals in immediate distress, followed by a general health assessment of each animal”, said Dr. Katherine Ball, the RHS Director of Veterinary Care. “Happily, many of these cats and kittens are now available for adoption into new, loving homes, allowing them to put their terrible past behind them.”

The case is still under investigation, and the RHS says any information about charges under the Animal Protection Act won't be released.

According to the RHS, the sudden intake has put a strain on resources and finances of the shelter. Maintaining the animal's health becomes a concern with so many cats and kittens in the same facility.

The Humane Society is waiving adult cat adoption fees until Aug. 31 to help find homes for the surrendered animals. Kittens under four months old have a lower adoption fee of $50. Anyone living in the city of Regina who adopts a pet will also need to pay a $20 licensing fee.

Donations to the shelter can be made online at reginahumanesociety.ca/donate, by phone at 306-543-6363 or in person at the shelter on Armour Road.