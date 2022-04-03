Regina Humane Society sets 'ambitious' target for 34th annual telethon

The Regina Humane Society hopes to raise $75,000 in its three-hour telethon on Sunday.

The event, in its 34th year, provides the non-profit organization funding to continue its work throughout the year.

"It's going to help provide food, keep the lights on, and medical treatment,” spokesperson Bill Thorn said.

“The programs, services, education and safety that we provide are all funded completely through donations to the Humane Society. So the money raised will go to help all those things continue to have that basis of service.”

The program will allow viewers to get a behind-the-scenes look at RHS operations, a chance to meet the animals under their care, and tips, news, and advice for pet owners.

In addition, a 50/50 draw features a maximum jackpot of $15,000. The winner will be announced at 8:30 p.m. during the Telethon.

It's the 34th Annual RHS Telethon, presented by Access Communications! Join Rory Allen and our cast this Sunday, 6-9pm on Access Now TV and live-streamed at https://t.co/YlN9CArDzG! Get your 50/50 draw and win up to $15k! Click here: https://t.co/JHh2ga8BHy pic.twitter.com/VnTgn6eI43 — Regina Humane Soc. (@reginahumane) March 30, 2022

Thorne said the goal of $75,000 in donations is a big one.

“That's $25,000 an hour. So it's pretty ambitious but we're confident that we can do it with the help of the city and we're looking forward to it.”

The three-hour broadcast is set to start at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on Access Now TV and a live stream.