Regina in cleanup mode following weekend snowstorm

The City of Regina says crews are in storm mode Monday, working to keep major roadways driveable by plowing snow and applying ice control at high risk intersections following a major snowstorm over the weekend that impacted much of the province.

According to the City of Regina’s Manager of Roadways and Seasonal Operations Tyler Bien, Regina received about 10 centimetres of snow from Saturday night until early Monday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said Regina received between 14 and 18 centimetres.

“As the snowfall ends, the City of Regina and its contracted support (approximately 50 pieces of equipment) will be deployed in a systematic plow of our Category 1, 2 and 3 roadways,” the city said in a news release Monday morning.

The city said its main focus Monday will be on clearing high-speed roads with the greatest volume of traffic and emergency routes.

“We are also monitoring and clearing road sections prone to blowing snow,” the city said in the release.

Bien said crews will also be plowing back alleys ensuring access as quickly as possible.

Regina Transit is operating and the city is encouraging residents to use it if they are unable to drive because of the snow.

However, the city said that all school bus routes have been cancelled for Monday.

A resident of Cathedral Neighborhood shovels snow from his sidewalks on Monday march 4., 2024. (GarethDillistone/CTVNews)

The city also activated its snow routes Sunday afternoon, between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, parking will be prohibited on streets with designated snow route signs.

Snow routes take up about 16 kilometres of city streets, Bien said.

Information on the City of Regina’s priority road plowing can be seen by visiting Regina/ca/winter.

Bien said the city’s systematic plow usually takes about 48 hours to complete.

All winter storm watches and warnings have ended across Saskatchewan Monday morning, however snowfall warnings remained in place for parts of northern Saskatchewan where an additional 10 centimetres of accumulation is expected throughout the day.

Current watches and warnings can be read here. Road conditions can be seen on the Highway Hotline.