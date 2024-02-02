Regina industrial accident leaves one dead, another injured
One person is dead and another injured following an industrial accident Friday morning at a business on the 400 block of McDonald Street, Regina police said.
Emergency crews and a coroner were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m. where two adults with injuries were found. The coroner confirmed the death of one individual before EMS transported the other to hospital, a Regina police news release said.
McDonald Street remained closed between Hoffer Drive and 1st Avenue as of 11:30 Friday morning.
CTV News observed what appeared to be a load of granite or marble stone may have fell off of a transport truck. A forklift could also be seen near the truck.
At least 15 emergency vehicles were visible at the scene.
Regina police said work was underway to identify the person who died and notify next of kin.
“Police are also assisting Occupational Health and Safety as this incident may be considered a workplace fatality,” Regina police said in the release.
With files from Gareth Dillistone.
-- This is a developing story. More details to come.
