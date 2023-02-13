Regina International Airport announces increases of direct flights for summer

A sign at the Regina International Airport directs visitors up the escalators to the gates. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News) A sign at the Regina International Airport directs visitors up the escalators to the gates. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener