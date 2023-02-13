Regina International Airport announces increases of direct flights for summer

WestJet will be adding direct flights to Kelowna twice per week this upcoming summer, according to the Regina Airport Authority.

The flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays and will be offered starting May 21st.

"We are thrilled to once again be increasing our service offerings from Regina with the introduction of new direct flights to Kelowna this summer,” John Weatherill, WestJet’s Chief Commercial Officer, said in a news release.

"We are committed to providing vital domestic route options to support travel demand across the country.”

The increase of service follows WestJet’s announcement of 5,000 more seats into Calgary per month, the release said.

Air Canada is also returning to provide YQR with daily flights to Montreal and increased capacity to Vancouver and Toronto.

Each destination will see up to three flights per day, according to its summer schedule.

With the increases of service, YQR will be able to provide direct flights to seven destinations across Canada during the summer of 2023. They include: