Regina International Airport expects to be up to 93 per cent of pre-pandemic volume by summer

Regina’s international airport is expecting to return to 93 percent of pre-pandemic capacity throughout the summer of 2023.

That will mean over 130 flights per week to seven major Canadian cities as well as constant discussions with airlines with the goal to add flights to hubs in the United States.

“We know how important it is to restore a year-round service to the United States and I can tell you we are having active conversations with U.S. based airlines to restore a daily year-round flight to a major U.S hub like Denver, Chicago or Minneapolis,” Regina Airport Authority president and CEO James Bogusz said on Twitter.

Bogusz said as of Tuesday they are in active discussions with two major U.S. airlines.

“All those discussions are rekindled from 2019 and we’re hopeful that we can encourage one to come.”

Bogusz said they currently have money on the table, lots of incentives and a lot of local partners who are helping them in the pursuit of acquiring a consistent flight to a U.S. hub.

“So stay tuned we’re hopeful to have some good news in the future, but until then we’re going to stay at it,” Bogusz said.

U.S. ENDING VACCINE REQUIREMENT

On Monday the United States announced that it will be dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international air travellers and Canadians at the border on May 11.

“We have to remember this is for border entry essentially to visit the U.S. so even going to a place like Las Vegas you could not go without your primary series of vaccination,” Bogusz said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

According to Bogusz an end to the U.S.’s vaccine requirements will mean an increase of 20 per cent of eligible Canadians who can travel to the United States.

“We’re hoping to [also] be over 85 per cent of [pre-pandemic] passenger volumes, meaning very full planes if we look at the differential,” Bogusz said.

Canada ended its requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all travellers entering the country through the air and land borders in October 2022.