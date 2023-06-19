Regina intersection closed as police investigate collision with pedestrian

An intersection in southern Regina is now open to traffic after being closed due to a collision involving a pedestrian.

In an update at 6:39 p.m., Regina police announced the intersection of Albert Street and 25th Avenue was re-opened.

The intersection of Albert Street and 25th Avenue was partially closed for several hours Monday afternoon following a reported collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

In a news release from 4:38 p.m., the Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers were at the scene and were investigating.

It’s not yet known if there were any injuries in the collision.

“More details will be shared as they become available,” the release said.