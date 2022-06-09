Regina is the fourth most forgetful city in the country, Uber Canada says
Regina is the fourth most forgetful Canadian city when it comes to leaving items behind in Ubers, according to the company’s 2022 Lost and Found Index,
According to Uber Canada the 10 most forgetful cities in the nation are:
- Quebec City
- Windsor
- Niagara Region
- Regina
- Vancouver
- Halifax
- Kitchener-Waterloo
- Hamilton
- Kingston
- Saskatoon
Saturday nights at 9 p.m. seemed to be the most forgetful day and time, a release said.
Toronto meanwhile, is the least forgetful city in Canada.
The items most commonly left behind are:
- Phone
- Wallet/purse
- Keys
- Headphones
- Backpack/bag
- Glasses
- Article of clothing
- Vape/e-cig
- Jewlery/watch
- Water bottle
There were also a few “unique” items left behind as well, including a hockey jersey in Winnipeg, a submarine sandwich in Halifax, gold teeth in Toronto and samples of construction tiles in Montreal.
A Tiramisu cake was also left behind in Kingston.
Uber said the best way to retrieve something you’ve left behind is to call the driver.
If it’s your phone that was left behind you can also logon to your Uber account on a computer and follow certain steps to get the missing item back into your possession.
