Regina 'Jingle Bus' raises over $10K for local organizations

The City of Regina is celebrating a successful Jingle Bus campaign, after raising over $10,000 for local organizations.

The city said $10,700 was raised over the weekend from the fundraising campaign. The proceeds will be split evenly between the Regina Food Bank and Salvation Army just in time to support their operations over the holidays.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said she is immensely proud of the city transit workers and the public as a whole.

“I’m really pleased with the city of Regina and the transit service,” she said. “This is all because of the citizens and the transit riders from the City of Regina, and I just get to present the cheque on their behalf. They’re enormously generous and we’re very pleased with the amount of donations that were received.”

Public Relations Officer for the Salvation Army, Al Hoeft, is pleased that the fundraiser could get underway this year, at a time when the organization will take all the help it can get.

“This donation will help the Salvation Army with our Christmas hamper program,” he explained. “This year we’ve seen a 25 per cent increase in the number of families who have come to us for support. So, this means that we’re going to be able to meet that additional need that has come to us this year and we’re excited about that.”

CEO of the Regina Food Bank John Bailey agrees that the approximately $5,000 in funds will be well utilized during the holiday season.

“This five thousand and change will equal 15,000 meals,” he said. “We’re able to turn every dollar donated into 3 meals so it’s really exciting to be able to do that and to be able to turn around and get the food that people need to them.”

Mayor Masters reiterated that fundraisers like this one are essential to supporting the organizations that are needed by many people throughout the year, but especially during the holidays.

“I do know that often times,” she said, “newcomers to Canada are folks who end up in situations where they need to access the food bank. And so really it’s about creating a more inclusive city and equitable so that so that employment and assistance can be found by all.”