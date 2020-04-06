REGINA -- Regina’s landfill and yard waste depot will be back to their summer hours starting next Monday.

The hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Entry gates will close at 6:45 p.m. to allow vehicles to unload and exit before closing time, the city said in a news release.

Customers are reminded maintain two metres of physical distance between themselves and anyone outside of their immediate household. They’re also encouraged to use contactless payment through debit or credit cards.

“The safety of our staff is a top priority,” the city said in the release. “City employees are working to continue the delivery of essential services and to help ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

Residents are also asked to maintain physical distancing from city staff.

The yard waste depot on Fleet Street is self-serve, allowing residents to drop off leaves, plants and garden waste to become compost. Last year, the city says the depot collected 2,660 tons of yard waste.