The Regina-Lewvan NDP voted Wednesday night to request Erin Weir to seek the nomination for the next federal election.

The motion was passed during the Regina-Lewvan NDP’s annual general meeting.

“Erin worked hard to win Regina-Lewvan after the federal NDP had been shut out of Saskatchewan for decades,” Steven Lloyd, who managed Weir’s 2015 campaign, said in a press release.

“He has spent the last three years canvassing, advertising, mailing and fundraising. Building on those efforts by re-nominating Erin is our only chance to hold this riding against the Conservatives.”

Weir was removed from the federal NDP caucus by leader Jagmeet Singh in May 2018 over harassment allegations.

The Regina-Lewvan NDP says it wrote Singh wanting to know more about the allegations and possible reinstatement. It said Singh did not respond to the riding association, but made a public announcement in September 2018 saying Weir would not be reinstated and would not be allowed to run as an NDP candidate.

Weir currently sits in the House of Commons as a CCF member.

It added it’s been over a year since Singh has visited Saskatchewan and the only communication the riding association has had with the federal leader was a conference call in December 2018.

The next federal election is slated for Oct. 21.