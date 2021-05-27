REGINA -- Regina Public Library branches and the Royal Saskatchewan Museum are scheduled to reopen early next week after a second forced closure due to COVID-19 spread in the city.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum will open to the public on Sunday. Public health guidelines will remain in place and the museum will have a maximum capacity of 30 guests.

The museum will be open seven days a week from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations can be booked on the museum’s website.

Regina Public Library will reopen the Central Library, Albert, George Bothwell, Prince of Wales, Regent Place, Sherwood Village, and Sunrise branches on Sunday. The Glen Elm and Connaught branches will reopen on Tuesday.

Health measures will remain in place, as will capacity limits. Real-time capacity information will be available on RPL’s website.

Curbside pickup will still be available at all branches.