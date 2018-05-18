

A big donation to the Regina Public Library is hitting all the right notes. 150 instruments are now available for library patrons to check out.

The program is made possible thanks to a $140,000 donation from Sun Life Financial. Saskatchewan band The Sheepdogs also donated three signed guitars to the collection.

And anyone with a library card can take advantage of the program.

The instruments are available at the Central branch, and the library hopes to get the program up and running at the Sherwood Village branch in the next couple of weeks.