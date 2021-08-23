REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is limiting family visits at Regina long-term care homes after an increase of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at seven facilities.

Effective immediately, family presence is now limited to end-of-life care.

The SHA said COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed at Extendicare Parkside, Regina Lutheran Home, Pioneer Village and the long-term care unit at Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. Outbreaks are suspected at Santa Maria and Extendicare’s Elmview and Sunset homes.

The SHA was unable to say how many COVID-19 cases are connected to the multiple outbreaks.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Dr. Rashaad Hansia, an SHA physician executive with integrated urban health, said the situation is “in flux” due to ongoing testing and information will be released as it becomes available.

According to the health authority, most of those who have received a positive test are not showing symptoms and have not had to be hospitalized. The SHA did not indicate how many residents have been hospitalized.

The SHA said both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents and staff have been impacted by the outbreaks. Long-term care workers are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, though the SHA said it’s “strongly encouraged.”

OUTBREAK AT EXTENDICARE PARKSIDE

Extendicare Parkside, a long-term care home in Regina that was the site of one of Saskatchewan’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks, is one of the facilities under outbreak protocol following at least two positive cases.

According to a letter sent to families by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Sunday, staff have increased infection protection and control measures. The SHA said all staff will be required to continuously wear N-95 masks and will continue to be tested ahead of each shift.

The initial outbreak at Parkside in late 2020 triggered an Ombudsman investigation and report.

In her report, Ombudsman Mary McFadyen said 194 of the 198 Parkside residents caught COVID-19 and 39 of them died; 132 Parkside staff members were also infected.

It is not clear exactly how many Parkside residents and staff have tested positive amid the current outbreak. The SHA’s letter to families stated tests “show an increase in the number of COVID positive residents and staff.”

The SHA said some Parkside residents might be relocated to other facilities to provide them with more protection.

Following the release of Ombudsman’s report on Aug. 5, the government appointed the SHA to oversee all five Extendicare care homes in the province for 30 days.

UNION PRESIDENT SAYS THERE’S ‘ANXIOUSNESS’ AMONG STAFF

The president of the union representing the majority of healthcare workers at Extendicare Parkside said this outbreak came as a surprise to the workers.

“My reaction I think is the same as any of the staff or any of the families of the residents -- oh God, not again,” Barbara Cape, president of SEIU West, said. “I think there’s a level of anxiousness among the staff, and certainly among the residents and their families, of, ‘How did this happen again?’”

She said members have experienced enhanced COVID-19 screening, testing and PPE accessibility since the last outbreak.

Cape said there are a lot of questions to figure out, including how the virus came back into the facility and was there something more that could have been done. Cape said workers are looking for some direction and leadership from the SHA and Extendicare.

“Everyone that works at an Extendicare facility has really gone above and beyond to make sure the outbreaks aren’t happening and if they are, they’re caught early,” Cape said.

Cape said healthcare workers are still coping with the effects from the last outbreak.

“[The healthcare workers] have been through an incredibly traumatic situation where they lost their work family members, their residents, in a really traumatic way. Folks are still dealing with the emotional and mental fallout from that event,” she said.