REGINA -- Bubble bath and cosmetic lovers rejoice — Lush Cosmetics is opening in the Cornwall Centre on Nov. 2.

The store will be located across from the Shoppers Drug Mart on the mall's main level.

“We are thrilled to add to our growing portfolio of Lush shops in Saskatchewan,'' Elisa Torres, Lush’s director of retail, said in a news release. “Thoughtfully designed with the customer experience in mind, this new shop provides more opportunity to demonstrate our brand ethics, to get to know our Regina customers in -person, and to present our new and ever-growing product range.”

Lush says the store will also have a Charity Pot installation, which collects money for organizations supporting environmental justice, animal protection and human rights.

It's the second Lush in Saskatchewan. There is currently one in Saskatoon.